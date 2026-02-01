Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla': Mumbai schedule completed; film to wrap soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, has wrapped up its Mumbai schedule. Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba completed a month-long shoot in the city and is now heading to Delhi for the final three-week leg of filming. A source told Bollywood Hungama that 70% of the shoot is already complete and the team plans to finish shooting this month.
Film insights
Everything to know about 'Naagzilla'
Naagzilla is a joint production of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, with Lamba as a partner. The film is a fantasy comedy where Aaryan plays a shape-shifting naag. Reports suggest Ravi Kishan plays the antagonist while Sreeleela is the female lead. Interestingly, Sreeleela also stars opposite Aaryan in his other 2026 film, an untitled musical saga directed by Anurag Basu.
Production timeline
Aaryan-Lamba's dedication helped wrap up shoot quickly
The source further revealed that Naagzilla started filming on November 1, 2025, and is set to wrap up in just four months. They said, "Once the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labor of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences." The film is slated to release on August 14, 2026.