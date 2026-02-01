Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla': Mumbai schedule completed; film to wrap soon

Naagzilla is a joint production of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, with Lamba as a partner. The film is a fantasy comedy where Aaryan plays a shape-shifting naag. Reports suggest Ravi Kishan plays the antagonist while Sreeleela is the female lead. Interestingly, Sreeleela also stars opposite Aaryan in his other 2026 film, an untitled musical saga directed by Anurag Basu .

Production timeline

Aaryan-Lamba's dedication helped wrap up shoot quickly

The source further revealed that Naagzilla started filming on November 1, 2025, and is set to wrap up in just four months. They said, "Once the shoot is completed, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's complete focus would be on post-production and ensuring that their labor of love turns out to be an exciting and fascinating piece of cinema for the audiences." The film is slated to release on August 14, 2026.