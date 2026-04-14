Kartik Aaryan-Luv Ranjan to reunite with a romcom?

Kartik Aaryan , one of the most in-demand Bollywood actors at the moment, will soon team up with director Luv Ranjan for a new project. The duo has reportedly been meeting frequently to discuss their collaboration after the success of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. According to Bollywood Hungama, they have finally settled on an exciting idea that aligns with the Punchnama universe.

Production details Aaryan has tentatively reserved dates for the project The report further states that Aaryan has approved the script and has tentatively reserved dates for the end of 2026, starting in October. "Luv Ranjan has been keen to partner with Kartik Aaryan for a while now, and the duo have been jamming on multiple subjects over the last 6 months," a source told Bollywood Hungama. They added that both Aaryan and Ranjan are excited about this reunion as they believe it will yield great results.

Genre change 'Perfect role for Kartik's image': Source Ranjan had initially planned to make an action film but changed his mind after being inspired by a comedic concept. "He started developing it, and the role has turned out perfect for Kartik's image," a source said. "Luv Ranjan is doing what he does best - making a romantic comedy."

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