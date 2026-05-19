Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' rules charts; crosses ₹140cr in 4 days

Collection details

'Karuppu' in numbers

The film, released in Tamil and Telugu, earned ₹12.1 crore from the former and ₹2.2 crore from the latter version on its fourth day. This has pushed Karuppu's India gross collection to ₹95.3 crore and net earnings to ₹82.3 crore so far. In the overseas market, it added another ₹4 crore to its tally on Day 4, taking its gross to ₹46 crore. Hence, the total worldwide gross stands at a huge ₹141.3 crore.