Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' rules charts; crosses ₹140cr in 4 days
What's the story
The mythological drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, has crossed the ₹140 crore mark worldwide on its first Monday (fourth day). The film had a strong opening on Friday (May 15) and benefited from the weekend surge. Despite a drop in numbers on its first weekday, it still managed to mint over ₹14 crore net in India across 5,947 shows.
Collection details
'Karuppu' in numbers
The film, released in Tamil and Telugu, earned ₹12.1 crore from the former and ₹2.2 crore from the latter version on its fourth day. This has pushed Karuppu's India gross collection to ₹95.3 crore and net earnings to ₹82.3 crore so far. In the overseas market, it added another ₹4 crore to its tally on Day 4, taking its gross to ₹46 crore. Hence, the total worldwide gross stands at a huge ₹141.3 crore.
Film synopsis
More about the film
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a mythological story about divine justice. It follows the tale of a father and daughter who become victims of a corrupt legal system. In this two-hour-and-32-minute movie, Suriya plays Saravanan, a lawyer who becomes the human avatar of the deity Karuppusamy. The film also stars Sshivada, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Swasika in pivotal roles.