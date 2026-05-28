Suriya's 'Karuppu' dips slightly; nears ₹260cr worldwide

Tamil superstar Suriya 's film Karuppu has crossed ₹258cr worldwide. The film is directed by RJ Balaji and has been performing well at the box office despite a slight dip in collections on its second Wednesday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹4cr net in India on Day 13, marking a 10.1% drop from Day 12 collections of ₹4.45cr net.

Box office performance India gross collection stands at ₹188.85cr Despite the slight dip in collections, Karuppu has maintained a strong hold at the box office. The film was screened across 4,558 shows on its second Wednesday (Day 13), bringing the total India net collection to ₹163.2cr. The India gross collection now stands at ₹188.85cr. Karuppu also continued its steady overseas performance with a gross collection of ₹1cr internationally on Day 13, taking the total overseas gross collection to ₹70cr.

Regional dominance 'Karuppu' in numbers On Day 13, the Tamil version of Karuppu earned ₹3.3cr net from 3,141 shows with an occupancy of 23%. The Telugu version added ₹70L net from 1,417 shows with a 17% occupancy. Tamil Nadu alone contributed ₹3.35cr gross on Wednesday. Other regions also added to the total collections, with Karnataka contributing ₹28L gross and Kerala adding ₹25L gross. The worldwide gross now stands at ₹258.85cr.

Advertisement