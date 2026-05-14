'Karuppu': Suriya-Trisha film faces delays, premiere shows canceled
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, faced unexpected hurdles ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on Thursday. Advance bookings were halted and the special 9:00am screenings were canceled due to "unavoidable reasons," reported The Times of India. Director RJ Balaji has assured fans that producers are working to resolve these issues. Refunds are being processed for affected ticket holders.
Director's message
'This film has always had hurdles'
In an emotional note, Balaji reflected on the film's long production journey. He wrote, "This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him." The production team later announced that online ticket bookings would be refunded within four-five business days. Those who bought tickets from theater counters can collect their refunds directly from the respective cinemas.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Karuppu'
Despite the last-minute uncertainty, Karuppu is screening now. In Chennai, there are multiple shows present, starting as early as 11:30am. The film, written and directed by Balaji, also stars Indrans, Sshivada, Natty, Swasika, among others, in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music for this much-awaited high-octane fantasy entertainer.