'Karuppu': Suriya-Trisha film faces delays, premiere shows canceled

Director's message

'This film has always had hurdles'

In an emotional note, Balaji reflected on the film's long production journey. He wrote, "This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him." The production team later announced that online ticket bookings would be refunded within four-five business days. Those who bought tickets from theater counters can collect their refunds directly from the respective cinemas.