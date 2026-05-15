'Karuppu' starring actors Suriya and Trisha finally releases after delays
Entertainment
After a bumpy ride with delays, the Tamil film Karuppu starring Suriya and Trisha is out in theaters at last.
The makers hopped on social media to thank fans for their constant support, calling the journey "This journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride." and saying their audience's belief kept them going.
Filmmakers thank fans cast and crew
The filmmakers shared how grateful they are: "your love and support gave us strength" and "thank each and every one of you for believing in us."
They also gave a big nod to the cast and crew, calling them "the backbone of the project" for pushing through all the challenges.
Now, they're hoping everyone catches it on the big screen and shares their thoughts.