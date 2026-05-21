'Karuppu' starring Suriya and Krishnan crosses 112cr in 1st week

'Karuppu' becomes 2026 top Tamil grosser

The film pulled in ₹14.3 crore on Monday, ₹12.75 crore on Tuesday, ₹10.3 crore on Wednesday, and ₹6.86 crore on Thursday (with most Thursday earnings from Tamil audiences).

Karuppu is now 2026's highest-grossing Tamil movie so far!

Director Atlee called it a "pure mass commercial blockbuster," while Jyotika (Suriya's wife) cheered its engaging story and big success.

The plot? A deity disguised as a lawyer taking on corruption, definitely something that's got everyone talking.