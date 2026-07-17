Kashyap's 'Accused' tops Netflix India originals with 19 million views

Netflix India's big winner this year is Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. With 19 million views, it's officially the most-watched Indian original of 2026.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film didn't just break records at home. It also made a splash globally, landing at 67th place out of over 9,000 Netflix titles and beating the previous best-performing Indian original, Jewel Thief.