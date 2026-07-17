Kashyap's 'Accused' tops Netflix India originals with 19 million views
Netflix India's big winner this year is Accused, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. With 19 million views, it's officially the most-watched Indian original of 2026.
Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film didn't just break records at home. It also made a splash globally, landing at 67th place out of over 9,000 Netflix titles and beating the previous best-performing Indian original, Jewel Thief.
'Accused' now India's 2nd-most-watched Netflix film
Accused trended in 74 countries and is now India's second-most-watched Netflix film after Dhurandhar, which had a massive 37 million views.
Its popularity helped drive India's highest-ever six-month viewing streak on Netflix, alongside other hits like Made in Korea, Mardaani 3, and Haq.
Indian content is clearly having its moment on the global stage!