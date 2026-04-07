'The Pitt' star Katherine LaNasa joins Lindsay Lohan-Shailene Woodley series

Emmy Award winner Katherine LaNasa has been roped in for the upcoming Hulu series Count My Lies, reported Deadline. The show is being produced by former This Is Us executive producers and co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. In the series, LaNasa will play Tracy, the mother of Sloane Caraway (Shailene Woodley).

Series synopsis What is 'Count My Lies' about? Count My Lies follows the story of Sloane, a compulsive liar who manages to secure a nanny position with Violet (Lindsay Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Kit Harington). However, she soon realizes that she has entered a house filled with secrets that could have dire consequences for everyone involved. The series is based on Sophie Stava's debut novel of the same name.

Production team Meet the executive producers of the series The series is a collaborative effort between Aptaker and Berger, who are also the executive producers under their banner, The Walk-Up Company. Other executive producers include Lohan, Woodley, and Scott Morgan from The Walk-Up Company. Stava is also credited as a producer on the show. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, where Aptaker and Berger have an overall deal, will serve as the studio for Count My Lies.

Advertisement