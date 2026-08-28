Why Katseye withdrew from Olivia Rodrigo's music fest
What's the story
The global girl group Katseye has announced their withdrawal from Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival, scheduled for Saturday in Irvine, California. The decision comes after one of their members, Megan Skiendiel, sprained her ankle during tour rehearsal. The group expressed their regret over the last-minute cancellation in a statement on social media.
Statement
Here's what the group said
The group wrote, "We're so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday."
"Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour."
Festival anticipation
Festival confirmed the news on Instagram
The group further added, "It breaks our hearts to disappoint anyone who made plans to be there."
"We were especially excited for Daisy Chain Fields because it's not just about music, but the greater mission of joy and community."
The festival confirmed the news on X, stating that Skiendiel is recovering from a sprained ankle and wishing her "a smooth and speedy recovery."
Devon Again has been announced to perform at the all-women fest.
Schedule update
How will Katseye's upcoming tour be affected?
Katseye was scheduled to perform on the Dandelion Stage at 2:15pm between sets from Santigold and Mitski.
Following the cancellation, the festival released an updated schedule with Santigold moving into the slot previously held by Katseye.
It remains unclear how Skiendiel's injury will affect Katseye's upcoming tour, which begins in Dublin on September 1.
Performance history
Recent achievements of the girl group
Earlier this month, Katseye made their late-night television performance debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing Animal.
They also performed at the TODAY Show Concert Series in New York City and hosted Spotify's "KLUB KATSEYE" promotional event.
The group recently topped the Billboard 200 chart with their album Wild and is set to release an EP of the same name before embarking on The WILD WORLD Tour.