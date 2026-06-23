Olivia Rodrigo announces all-women music festival: Chappell Roan, Katseye headline
What's the story
Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has announced a new music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, featuring an all-female lineup. The festival will take place on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California. Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, and Mitski are among the headliners. Special guests include Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Karen O (of Yeah Yeah Yeahs fame).
Artist's statement
Here's what Rodrigo said
Rodrigo took to social media to share her excitement about the festival. She wrote, "I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic it's finally coming true!!" "The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that."
Philanthropy
Net proceeds to go to these charities
Rodrigo also revealed that 100% of the net proceeds from Daisy Chain Fields will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. Some of the organizations include Baby2Baby, Jhpiego, National Institute for Reproductive Health, Black Mamas Matter Alliance (BMMA Inc.), John Hopkins Centre For Indigenous Health, National Women's Law Center, Center For Reproductive Rights, National Domestic Workers Alliance, and Freefrom.
Festival details
Other performers at the festival
The full lineup for Daisy Chain Fields includes Garbage, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Eli, Quiet Light, and Rachel Chinouriri, among many others. The festival is expected to draw a large crowd due to its diverse lineup and philanthropic cause. Rodrigo will serve as the curator and headline performer at the festival.