Olivia Rodrigo announces all-women music festival: Chappell Roan, Katseye headline

Artist's statement

Here's what Rodrigo said

Rodrigo took to social media to share her excitement about the festival. She wrote, "I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic it's finally coming true!!" "The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I'm hopeful this festival will be just that."