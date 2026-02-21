KATSEYE's Manon takes temporary hiatus from group activities
What's the story
Manon Bannerman, a member of the popular girl group KATSEYE, has announced a temporary hiatus from the group. The decision was made after "open and thoughtful conversations" within the group, according to a statement. The statement emphasized that they "fully support" her decision and are committed to continuing scheduled activities during this time.
Group statement
Here's what the statement read
The statement from KATSEYE reads, "After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing." The group added, "We fully support this decision." They also assured fans that they will continue with their scheduled activities and "look forward to being together again when the time is right."
Career highlights
About the group KATSEYE
KATSEYE, a six-member girl group, was formed under HYBE and Geffen Records. The other members of the group are Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae. The group revealed in 2025 that they had received online harassment and "thousands" of death threats. Earlier this month, they were nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.