'Kattalan' connects to the unresolved narrative thread from 'Marco'

Narrative bridge

Here's how the 2 films are connected

The connection between the two films lies in the climax of Marco, where a child is introduced during the climax as Marco's nephew. The child was kidnapped, and the reason behind the kidnapping was left unexplained. Makers of Kattalan have reportedly taken that unresolved mystery and woven it into their own narrative structure, creating a bridge between the two films. Set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling, Kattalan stars Antony Varghese Pepe alongside Dushara Vijayan.