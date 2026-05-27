'Kattalan' connects to the unresolved narrative thread from 'Marco'
What's the story
The Malayalam action thriller Kattalan will play a crucial role in the expanding Marco universe, with the film connecting to an unresolved narrative thread from Marco, reported Variety India. Director Paul George's feature debut is not a standalone story. Marco left several story elements open-ended, which Kattalan will revisit and provide more context.
Narrative bridge
Here's how the 2 films are connected
The connection between the two films lies in the climax of Marco, where a child is introduced during the climax as Marco's nephew. The child was kidnapped, and the reason behind the kidnapping was left unexplained. Makers of Kattalan have reportedly taken that unresolved mystery and woven it into their own narrative structure, creating a bridge between the two films. Set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling, Kattalan stars Antony Varghese Pepe alongside Dushara Vijayan.
Production details
Everything to know about 'Kattalan'
The supporting cast of Kattalan includes Sunil, Siddique, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Anson Paul, Baby Jean, Raj Tirandasu, Hipster, Hanan Shaah, and Parth Tiwari. The movie is penned by Paul George, Jero Jacob, and Joby Varghese. Ravi Basrur has composed the music, while Renadive has handled cinematography. Shameer Muhammed is the editor, and Kecha Khamphakdee has choreographed the action sequences. Shareef Muhammed is producing under Cubes Entertainments.