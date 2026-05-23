'Kattalan' releases on May 28

CBFC clears Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' with 'A' certificate

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:49 pm May 23, 202605:49 pm

What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the pan-Indian Malayalam film Kattalan, directed by Paul George and starring Antony Varghese, for release with an 'A' certificate. The production house, Cube Entertainments, announced the news on Instagram. The post read: "Kattalan Certified 'A' in India. A for ACTION." The film is set to hit screens worldwide on May 28.