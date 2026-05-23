CBFC clears Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' with 'A' certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the pan-Indian Malayalam film Kattalan, directed by Paul George and starring Antony Varghese, for release with an 'A' certificate. The production house, Cube Entertainments, announced the news on Instagram. The post read: "Kattalan Certified 'A' in India. A for ACTION." The film is set to hit screens worldwide on May 28.
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Kattalan'
Kattalan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Dushara Vijayan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Parth Tiwarii. The film's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur. The Telugu actor Sunil will play Maari, and Tamil actor Vijayan will be seen as Lucy. Raj Tirandasu will play a character named Maari 95 in the film.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Kattalan is an ambitious pan-Indian action thriller produced by Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, who previously made the blockbuster Marco. The film also features rapper Baby Jean and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles. The story has been penned by George, Joby Varghese, and Jero Jacob.