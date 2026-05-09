'Kattalan': Parth Tiwari's character revealed in new poster
What's the story
The production house behind the pan-India Malayalam film Kattalan has unveiled actor Parth Tiwari's character in the movie. Tiwari will be seen as Roby, as announced by Cubes Entertainments on Instagram. The post read, "Kattalan Character Reveal - #6 @parthtiwarii_ as Roby. From #Kill movie to Kattalan." The film is set for a worldwide release in May 2026.
Star-studded lineup
A look at the star-studded cast of 'Kattalan'
Kattalan, produced by Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. It stars actor Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles. The film's story has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese, and Jero Jacob. The trio is making their writing debut with Kattalan.
Musical transition
Music composer changes for 'Kattalan'
Earlier, the makers had announced B. Ajaneesh Loknath, best known for his work on Kantara 2, as the film's music composer. However, they later welcomed ace music director Ravi Basrur to the team. Basrur is best known for his work on films like KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.