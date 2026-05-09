Parth Tiwari will star in 'Kattalan'

'Kattalan': Parth Tiwari's character revealed in new poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:09 pm May 09, 202604:09 pm

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The production house behind the pan-India Malayalam film Kattalan has unveiled actor Parth Tiwari's character in the movie. Tiwari will be seen as Roby, as announced by Cubes Entertainments on Instagram. The post read, "Kattalan Character Reveal - #6 @parthtiwarii_ as Roby. From #Kill movie to Kattalan." The film is set for a worldwide release in May 2026.