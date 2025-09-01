Mocked online, Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes' tour still earns $80M 

Perry, 40, has been heavily criticized for her Lifetimes tour and her latest album, 143. Critics have mocked her space costumes and choreography during performances. She was also roasted in April for participating in an all-female Blue Origin space flight with Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn. The trip was slammed as an out-of-touch waste of money by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Munn.

Defense

Response to the hate

In response to the hate she received for her tour and the Blue Origin flight, Perry called her haters "unhinged and unhealed." She wrote on Instagram, "Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me." Despite the criticism, Perry's financial success comes during a challenging time in her personal life as she recently confirmed her breakup with Orlando Bloom after nine years together.