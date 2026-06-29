Why did Katy Perry cancel her Belgium concert? 

Statement

Perry was looking forward to being back after 17 years

Perry further wrote, "Unfortunately this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost." She added, "I was looking forward to being back after 17 years. I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again." The festival organizers also updated their Instagram account with an announcement about the severe storm that forced them to close the Festivalpark early for everyone's safety.