Why did Katy Perry cancel her Belgium concert?
What's the story
Katy Perry, the popular singer known for hits like Roar, recently canceled her performance at the Werchter Boutique festival in Belgium. The last-minute decision was taken due to severe or extreme weather conditions and concerns over crowd safety. In an Instagram post, she expressed disappointment over the situation, stressing that it was beyond her control.
Details
'They gave me no choice': Perry on last-minute cancellation
Perry took to Instagram to share her disappointment over the last-minute cancelation. "Sadly, my set @WerchterBoutique tonight can't happen due to a government-mandated cancelation because of the incoming inclement weather and crowd safety concerns," she wrote. The 41-year-old singer revealed that she was backstage, in the middle of hair and makeup, when she received this news. "They gave me no choice. I am just as unhappy as you are."
Statement
Perry was looking forward to being back after 17 years
Perry further wrote, "Unfortunately this is beyond my control, but the safety of all 55,000 of you always comes first and foremost." She added, "I was looking forward to being back after 17 years. I was even gonna wear the same outfit from that 2009 show again." The festival organizers also updated their Instagram account with an announcement about the severe storm that forced them to close the Festivalpark early for everyone's safety.
Career highlights
Other major events and festivals she has performed at recently
Earlier this year, Perry performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles. She sang her song Wonder with Norwegian singer Tius. Despite the recent setback, she is set to perform at Depot Live festival in Cardiff Castle, UK, on Tuesday. The pop star is currently touring summer festivals ahead of her concert film release Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris later this summer.