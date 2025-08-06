Next Article
'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': When, where to watch
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is back for its 17th season, kicking off August 11 at 9pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.
This year's theme, "Jahan Akal Hai Wahaan Akad Hai," puts the spotlight on intelligence and self-confidence.
Amitabh Bachchan returns as host. You can catch new episodes every Monday to Friday.
More about the show
Since its start in 2000, KBC has become a quiz show legend in India, running over 1,368 episodes and giving more than 2,100 contestants a shot at life-changing wins.
The show not only revived Bachchan's career but also keeps inspiring viewers by showing how knowledge can open doors and change lives.