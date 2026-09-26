Kaushal's 1st look for Bhansali's 'Love and War' January 2027
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal's first-look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War just dropped, showing him with a vintage lighter and a seriously intense vibe.
The film, set for a January 2027 release, is already grabbing attention for its dramatic feel.
Kapoor Kaushal Bhatt unite under Bhansali
This marks the first time Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kaushal team up under Bhansali's direction.
Set against a wartime backdrop, the story is reported to follow a love triangle between two Indian Air Force officers (Kapoor and Kaushal) and Bhatt's character.
Love & War will hit theaters worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, so everyone can join in when it lands!