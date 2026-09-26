Kaushal's 1st look for Bhansali's 'Love and War' January 2027

This marks the first time Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kaushal team up under Bhansali's direction.

Set against a wartime backdrop, the story is reported to follow a love triangle between two Indian Air Force officers (Kapoor and Kaushal) and Bhatt's character.

Love & War will hit theaters worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, so everyone can join in when it lands!