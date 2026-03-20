Ben Kingsley, Nick Offerman join 'Sonic 4' voice cast

The upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has unveiled a star-studded voice cast. The new additions to the franchise include Sir Ben Kingsley and Nick Offerman, who will be joining series regulars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey , and Idris Elba , alongside Kristen Bell and Keanu Reeves . Bell was recently confirmed to voice Amy Rose in this fourth installment of the popular franchise.

Cast details Who are the new additions to the cast? The full cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 also includes Matt Berry, known for his roles in What We Do In The Shadows and Toast of London. Offerman is best known for his work in Parks and Recreation and The Last of Us. Other returning cast members are Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who lend their voices to Sonic's friends Knuckles and Tails, respectively.

Plot secrecy The movie will release in March 2027 Despite the star-studded cast, plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are still under wraps. However, it is known that Reeves will voice Shadow, a mysterious character in the franchise. Carrey has been playing Dr. Robotnik, Sonic's main antagonist, while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter portray Sonic's adoptive parents. The film is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2027.

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