Keanu Reeves to voice samurai in stop-motion film 'Hidari'

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves will voice the lead character in Hidari, a full-length stop-motion samurai film by Japanese animation house Dwarf Studios and director Masashi Kawamura. The announcement was made on May 17 during the Annecy Animation Showcase at the 79th Cannes Film Festival . This move indicates international ambitions for a project that began as a widely admired short film.

Film development 'Hidari' started as a short film Hidari originated from Kawamura's 2023 stop-motion proof-of-concept short, which quickly garnered nearly five million views on YouTube. This remarkable achievement for an independent animation project played a key role in its growth into a full-length production. The feature will build upon this early work, retaining its handcrafted aesthetic while unfolding a dramatic narrative rooted in jidaigeki (period drama) traditions.

Storyline What is the story of 'Hidari'? At the heart of Hidari lies the legend of Jingoro Hidari, a master craftsman from Japan's Edo period whose life takes a tragic turn. After betrayal costs him his father figure, fiancée, and even his right arm, Hidari embarks on a quest for vengeance. Instead of succumbing to despair, he refashions his prosthetic limbs into mechanical tools of survival and justice with the help of his wooden companion known as the Sleeping Cat.

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