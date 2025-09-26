Popular Tamil show 'Karthigai Deepam' to welcome a new face
What's the story
Keerthana Podhuval, known for her work in Thirumathi Hitler and Vellakkuppayam, is joining the cast of the popular Tamil TV show Karthigai Deepam. She will reportedly play a character named Marri, who is expected to bring major twists to the storyline of the popular show. The series stars Karthik Raj and Riya Choudhary.
Character impact
'Karthigai Deepam' team promises intense drama with Podhuval's entry
Podhuval's entry into Karthigai Deepam is expected to heighten the drama and intrigue in the show. A source close to the production told Entertainment Times, "With Keerthana's entry, viewers can expect more intense drama and gripping moments." The show, which premiered in December 2022, also features a large supporting cast including Rajesh, Tamil Selvi, Meera Krishna, Madhu Mohan, among others.
Show synopsis
Meanwhile, know more about 'Karthigai Deepam'
Karthigai Deepam revolves around the life of Deepa, a gifted young woman who faces discrimination due to her dark skin. Inspired by Lord Kartikeyan, she carves her own path in life and music. The show explores her struggles and victories after marriage as she continues to fight against societal prejudice.