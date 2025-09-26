Popular Tamil show 'Karthigai Deepam' to welcome a new face

'Karthigai Deepam' to welcome Keerthana Podhuval

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:49 pm Sep 26, 2025

Keerthana Podhuval, known for her work in Thirumathi Hitler and Vellakkuppayam, is joining the cast of the popular Tamil TV show Karthigai Deepam. She will reportedly play a character named Marri, who is expected to bring major twists to the storyline of the popular show. The series stars Karthik Raj and Riya Choudhary.