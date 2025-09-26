'BB 19': Ashneer Grover asked to join Salman's show

Ashneer Grover , a prominent Indian entrepreneur and reality show star, has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 19 to join as a wildcard contestant. The news was shared by Grover himself on Instagram . The email from Rohit Gupta, Senior Casting Coordinator for Bigg Boss Season 19, praised Grover's "dynamic personality" and "engaging social media presence."

Social media reaction Grover's response to the 'Bigg Boss' offer Grover wrote in Hindi, "Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak (Ask Salman Bhai!! I'll be free by then)." He also joked that the "mail merge" feature used in the email could cost someone their job. The term "mail merge" refers to a method of sending bulk emails.

Past encounter When Grover and Khan 1st crossed paths Grover and Khan have a history together, as he was previously a guest on Bigg Boss 18. During his appearance, Grover was confronted by Khan over comments he had made about not being allowed to take a photo with the superstar during an ad shoot. Grover had also claimed that he had negotiated Khan's fee for a brand ambassadorship with his company BharatPe, lowering it from ₹7.5cr to ₹4.5cr.