Taylor Swift to return to 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
What's the story
Pop sensation Taylor Swift will be gracing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6, just a few days after the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The news was confirmed by NBC in a press release on Thursday, September 25. Swift will be joined by actor Keri Russell and musical guest The Format for this special appearance. This will mark her seventh visit to the show.
Speculation
Jimmy Fallon teased Swift's appearance in a Vegas-inspired video
Host Jimmy Fallon teased the news in a Vegas-inspired video filled with Swift-style Easter eggs. In the clip, he plays roulette and places his chips on numbers 6, 10, and 25. The ball then lands on number 13, famously Swift's lucky number. He later runs into three women dressed as showgirls, which prompts him to say, "That's show business for you, baby," which is Swift's tagline for her new album.
Previous visit
Swift's last appearance on 'Tonight Show'
Swift last came on to The Tonight Show in 2022 to promote her 10th studio album, Midnights. She has played games like Name That Song and Box of Lies during her visits. The musician will drop her new record on October 3. It is set to feature 12 tracks, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track.