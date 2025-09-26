Taylor Swift to return to 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Taylor Swift set to make 'Late Night Show' return

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:44 pm Sep 26, 202503:44 pm

Pop sensation Taylor Swift will be gracing The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6, just a few days after the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The news was confirmed by NBC in a press release on Thursday, September 25. Swift will be joined by actor Keri Russell and musical guest The Format for this special appearance. This will mark her seventh visit to the show.