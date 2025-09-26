Saif on knife attack: 'To walk away unscathed is miraculous'
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the traumatic knife attack incident at his Mumbai residence in January. Speaking to Esquire India, he recalled how he felt lucky to have survived the ordeal. The intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into Khan's home with the intention to rob and attacked him and a staff member with a wooden weapon and a blade.
Khan, who was with his children Taimur and Jeh during the attack, said, "There's this crazy sense of how lucky one is because [the knife attack] was damn close." "And to walk away relatively unscathed is nothing short of miraculous."
Khan recalled his thoughts during the attack, saying, "It could have been the adrenaline but I remember thinking life has been colorful and I've been privileged to be in many places." He added, "When I think of that rarefied atmosphere of Winchester, of all my travels with loved ones, the wine, my wife, my children..." After the incident, he underwent emergency surgery and has since recovered.
Khan had also shared his learnings from the traumatic experience in the past. He emphasized the need for better security measures at home, saying, "My takeaway is that you must lock doors and be careful." "We have a lot, and a lot do not. So while I am grateful, we must understand that and be careful." "Lock things. Block access points. And smarten up security."