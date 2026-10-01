Are Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi moving in together?
What's the story
Supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi are reportedly doing well in their relationship. However, they aren't planning to move in together just yet. A source told Page Six, "Things are going really well between them, but they're not rushing into something that serious." The Euphoria star has been living with The Kardashians star while he looks for a home to buy in Los Angeles.
Living arrangement
Elordi was renting a property in the Hollywood Hills
The insider revealed that Elordi had been renting a property in the Hollywood Hills, but when it was sold, he needed a place to stay.
"He's been staying with her while he looks for a place of his own to buy," the source said.
Despite this arrangement, the two aren't planning to buy a house together or move in as a couple.
House-hunting details
Jenner is helping Elordi look for places
The source further clarified, "Kendall has been involved and gone with him to look at places, but it's not because they're planning to move in together or buy a house as a couple."
"She's helping him look."
"Some people think Jacob sold his house, but he was actually renting his place in LA, and the owners sold the home in June."
"Jacob was no longer living there after the owners sold it."
Romance update
Jenner sees Elordi as 'husband material'
Despite the living situation, Jenner and Elordi's relationship has been going strong.
A previous report by the outlet revealed that Jenner sees Elordi as "husband material" and believes she "could actually marry this person."
Meanwhile, the couple was recently spotted holding hands in London after a romantic dinner date at ChinaTang Restaurant.