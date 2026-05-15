Keough's sheer Chanel at Cannes nearly breached 2025 nude ban

Stewart and Klum tested Cannes code

Keough isn't alone in testing these stricter rules. The new guidelines were set to keep things classy and avoid chaos from revealing outfits or massive trains.

Last year, Kristen Stewart rocked a sheer skirt despite the changes, while Heidi Klum wore an oversized gown against recommendations.

Even jury member Halle Berry switched from a dramatic gown to a simpler dress to stay within the updated code.