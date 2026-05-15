Keough's sheer Chanel at Cannes nearly breached 2025 nude ban
Entertainment
Riley Keough made waves at the Cannes Film Festival with a bold Chanel outfit: think sheer organza, pearls, and a peek of pale blue lingerie.
Her fashion choice came close to crossing the festival's 2025 dress code, which now bans nudity on the red carpet.
Stewart and Klum tested Cannes code
Keough isn't alone in testing these stricter rules. The new guidelines were set to keep things classy and avoid chaos from revealing outfits or massive trains.
Last year, Kristen Stewart rocked a sheer skirt despite the changes, while Heidi Klum wore an oversized gown against recommendations.
Even jury member Halle Berry switched from a dramatic gown to a simpler dress to stay within the updated code.