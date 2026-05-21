Kerala High Court accepts withdrawal in 'Kaalam paranja kadha' case
Entertainment
The Kerala High Court has wrapped up a legal fight over the film Kaalam Paranja Kadha, which Abdal Rahim reportedly claimed was inspired by the Venjaramoodu mass murder case.
Afan's father, Abdal Rahim, tried to block the movie's release, saying it could affect witnesses and his son's right to a fair trial.
Rahim withdraws appeal after film release
Rahim also worried that the movie would hurt his family's reputation.
But once he told the court that Kaalam Paranja Kadha had already hit theaters, he asked to withdraw his appeal.
The court agreed and marked the case as "withdrawn," so the film, directed by Prasad Nooranad, remains available for viewers.