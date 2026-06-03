Kerala High Court grants transit bail to Farmaan Khan

Couple disputes age and document forgery

Farmaan and his wife got married in Thiruvananthapuram this March and have been living in Kerala since.

Her father claims she was underage at the time, which sparked an investigation and a lot of back-and-forth over documents — each side accusing the other of forgery.

The couple says she was 18 when they wed, while police argue otherwise.

With their interfaith marriage adding another layer to things, they are now waiting on the next steps from the MP High Court.