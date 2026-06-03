Kerala High Court grants transit bail to Farmaan Khan
The Kerala High Court just gave transit bail to Farmaan Khan, whose wife went viral at the Kumbh Mela.
He is facing some serious charges (kidnapping, child marriage, and more) after his wife's father filed a complaint, following which Madhya Pradesh Police registered an FIR.
This bail means Farmaan now has time to apply for anticipatory bail from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
Couple disputes age and document forgery
Farmaan and his wife got married in Thiruvananthapuram this March and have been living in Kerala since.
Her father claims she was underage at the time, which sparked an investigation and a lot of back-and-forth over documents — each side accusing the other of forgery.
The couple says she was 18 when they wed, while police argue otherwise.
With their interfaith marriage adding another layer to things, they are now waiting on the next steps from the MP High Court.