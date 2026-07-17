Kerala police probe fake casting call using Gopi's name, photo
Entertainment
Kerala Police are looking into a fake casting call that used actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi's name and photo on social media.
The post asked aspiring actors to send their pictures to a mobile number, promising interviews on July 15 and 16.
Gopi reported the scam, leading Thrissur Cyber Police to file a case on July 14, 2026.
Cybercrime case registered, police tracking number
Police are tracking the mobile number from the fake post and have registered the case under cybercrime laws.
The confusion was made worse because Gopi had recently posted a real casting call for an upcoming film, leaving fans and hopeful actors understandably concerned.
Investigation is ongoing.