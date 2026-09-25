Kerala State Chalachitra Academy names Raveendran chair, Nair vice chair
Entertainment
After months of waiting, Kerala has new faces leading its State Chalachitra Academy: actor and festival curator Raveendran steps in as chairperson and actor Priyanka Nair as vice-chairperson.
Their appointments come after the previous heads resigned soon after the Congress-led UDF took office, marking a fresh start for the Academy.
Hassan, Chacko join Chalachitra executive committee
Joining them are actor Salim Hassan and filmmaker Jofin T Chacko on the executive committee, plus a refreshed general council with names like Deepu Karunakaran and Vaikom Vijayalekshmi.