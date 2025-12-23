Kevin Costner sued for $440K over unpaid costume fees

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner is facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay for costume rentals on his Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2. The lawsuit was filed by Western Costume in California state court on Monday (US time), seeking more than $4,44,000 in damages. This legal action comes amid other financial and legal troubles surrounding the production of the film series.

Details Costner's production allegedly failed to pay agreed costume rates The lawsuit alleges that Costner's production company, Territory Pictures, did not pay the agreed-upon rate for the rented costumes and also failed to return them undamaged. The complaint cites an invoice for approximately $134,256.82 in costume rentals as evidence. This isn't the first lawsuit against the Horizon series; earlier this year, another lawsuit was settled over unpaid rental fees for Chapter 1 and its sequel.

Funding challenges Costner's ongoing search for funding to complete 'Horizon' series Despite these challenges, Costner remains committed to completing the Horizon series. However, securing funding has proven difficult. Last year, he reportedly pitched his idea to top Saudi officials in a bid to secure financing for the third and fourth installments of the series but was unsuccessful. The second installment of Horizon was screened at film festivals but does not yet have a wide release date after its predecessor underperformed at the box office.

Additional lawsuits Costner's legal troubles extend beyond unpaid rentals Costner is also facing a lawsuit from a stunt performer over an unscripted rape scene filmed without an intimacy coordinator. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and alleges sexual discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, among other things. Additionally, there are ongoing legal proceedings between Costner's company and Horizon's bondholder City National Bank over breaches of a co-financing agreement.