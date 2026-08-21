When is 'Khalifa' sequel featuring Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran coming?
What's the story
On Thursday, the Malayalam film Khalifa - The Ruler hit theaters to much applause. What's more, makers have now announced its sequel. Titled Khalifa 2 - The Legacy, the new installment will see veteran actor Mohanlal take on a pivotal role. He will be joined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is reprising his role from the first movie as Mambaraykkal Aamir Ali. The announcement was made at an event on premiere day.
Plot details
'Khalifa 2 - The Legacy' to explore family history
The sequel will delve deeper into the family history of Aamir Ali and his grandfather, Mambaraykkal Ahmad Ali.
In Khalifa, Aamir's journey takes him from running a textile business to becoming involved in the world of contraband. At the end, the narrative introduced a larger family history connected to Aamir Ali and his grandfather.
Production details
Production details and crew members
The sequel will reportedly continue to develop the characters and the world established in Khalifa.
Jinu V Abraham has written the screenplay for the franchise, while Jomon T John is responsible for cinematography. Chaman Chacko has handled editing.
The makers have not yet disclosed the complete cast or other production details for Khalifa 2 - The Legacy. Shooting is to start pretty soon.
No release date has been announced yet.
Box office
'Khalifa' minted ₹5cr+ on opening day
The sequel announcement comes shortly after Khalifa began its theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected an estimated India net of ₹5.35cr on its opening day.
The Sukumaran starrer was screened across 1,967 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 46%. Its India gross collection stood at ₹6.2cr on Day 1.
Kerala recorded a gross collection of ₹5.3cr while Karnataka contributed ₹45L and Tamil Nadu added ₹20L to the total earnings.