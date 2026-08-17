'Khalifa,' '7 Dogs': Films releasing in theaters this week
What's the story
Indian theaters are gearing up for another exciting week with a diverse lineup of films across various languages. From Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-packed Khalifa to Jason Statham's Mutiny, the offerings cater to all tastes. The star-studded roster also includes Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt's international flick 7 Dogs. Here's a look at the major releases this week.
Bollywood and Mollywood
Major releases in Hindi and Malayalam
The Arab movie, 7 Dogs, is releasing in India on Friday in Hindi. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, it features an international cast including Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Khan, and Dutt.
Meanwhile, in Malayalam cinema, Sukumaran's Khalifa hits theaters on Thursday. The crime thriller also stars Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles.
International cinema
Multiple English films hitting theaters this week
The English film industry has a lot to offer this Friday.
Will Gluck's romantic comedy One Night Only stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner, while Jean-Francois Richet's action thriller Mutiny features Statham as Cole Reed, a former Special Forces operative.
Matt Johnson's Tony traces the early days of chef and writer Anthony Bourdain in Provincetown.
Jacob Chase's Insidious: Out of the Further expands on the franchise's mythology with Amelia Eve as Gemma, a young mother who can enter The Further.
Regional highlights
What to expect from South Indian cinema?
Telugu cinema is represented by Shiva Nirvana's family drama Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja as an alcohol-dependent father who embraces Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request.
Raja Karuppasamy's rural Tamil comedy-drama Modha Rathri stars Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar as a couple whose wedding night spirals into chaos.
In Mollywood, Girish A.D.'s romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju. It follows the age-gap relationship of Justin, an easygoing man, and Ashley, a socially awkward college student.