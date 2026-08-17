'Khalifa,' '7 Dogs': Films releasing in theaters this week

The Arab movie, 7 Dogs, is releasing in India on Friday in Hindi. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, it features an international cast including Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Khan, and Dutt.

Meanwhile, in Malayalam cinema, Sukumaran's Khalifa hits theaters on Thursday. The crime thriller also stars Mohanlal and Tovino Thomas in pivotal roles.