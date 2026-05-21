Khan accepts photographers' apology at 'Raja Shivaji' party after hospital visit
Entertainment
Salman Khan just showed everyone how to keep it cool under pressure. After paparazzi surrounded him during a hospital visit, the Bollywood star called them out on social media for crossing the line.
But at the Raja Shivaji success party on May 20, 2026, things took a softer turn when photographers apologized in person; Salman accepted with a simple hand gesture and moved on.
Khan forgives after viral post
Salman's online post about the incident quickly went viral, drawing support from fans and fellow celebrities.
Some people were confused by his caption and worried about how he was feeling.
Still, despite being upset at first, Salman chose to forgive and let things go, a move that definitely stood out in the spotlight.