Khan, actor, dies at 56 after cancer, Yadav posts tribute
Mushtaq Khan, the actor behind memorable roles in Welcome, Hera Pheri, and Stree, died at 56 after a long struggle with cancer. The news hit the film industry hard.
Rajpal Yadav shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, recalling their final meeting just two hours before Khan's passing: "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us," attributed to Rajpal Yadav.
Khan survived by wife and children
Originally from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, Khan built a career spanning both movies and television, including classics like Aashiqui and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Since his passing, tributes have poured in online as fans and colleagues remember his warmth and lasting impact on Indian cinema.