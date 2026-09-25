Khan, actor, dies at 56 after cancer, Yadav posts tribute

Mushtaq Khan, the actor behind memorable roles in Welcome, Hera Pheri, and Stree, died at 56 after a long struggle with cancer. The news hit the film industry hard.

Rajpal Yadav shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, recalling their final meeting just two hours before Khan's passing: "This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us," attributed to Rajpal Yadav.