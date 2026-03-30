Khan and Kumar team up for Hindi remake 'Haiwaan' 2026 Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are teaming up for Haiwaan, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.

Saif will play a blind man on a mission, a role made famous by Mohanlal, while Akshay is set to bring some serious villain energy.

The film was adapted in Mumbai for the Hindi audience and is expected to drop sometime in 2026, though the exact release date is not out yet.