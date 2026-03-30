Khan and Kumar team up for Hindi remake 'Haiwaan' 2026
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are teaming up for Haiwaan, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.
Saif will play a blind man on a mission, a role made famous by Mohanlal, while Akshay is set to bring some serious villain energy.
The film was adapted in Mumbai for the Hindi audience and is expected to drop sometime in 2026, though the exact release date is not out yet.
'Haiwaan' centers on blind martial artist
Haiwaan centers on a blind martial artist who has to protect a girl from a dangerous killer.
The original Oppam was a big super-hit thriller, and you can catch it now on Hotstar.
On another note, Akshay and director Priyadarshan have another film, Bhooth Bangla, lined up for April 10, 2026.