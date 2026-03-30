Khan announces 1st collaboration with Paidipally and Raju, shooting April

Paidipally to showcase Khan differently

This untitled movie is shaping up to be a large-scale production from Sri Venkateswara Creations. Paidipally, known for hits like Maharshi and Oopiri, plans to showcase Salman in a new way.

There's talk of an ensemble cast mixing Bollywood and South stars (with rumors about Nayanthara joining in), and the team is eyeing an Eid release next year.

With Salman also gearing up for Maatrubhumi soon, expectations are high for another pan-India blockbuster.