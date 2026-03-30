Khan announces 1st collaboration with Paidipally and Raju, shooting April
Salman Khan just announced a fresh collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju, marking his first project with this South Indian duo.
The film was revealed on March 30, 2026, through Salman's social media, and shooting kicks off in April. Fans are already buzzing about what's next.
Paidipally to showcase Khan differently
This untitled movie is shaping up to be a large-scale production from Sri Venkateswara Creations. Paidipally, known for hits like Maharshi and Oopiri, plans to showcase Salman in a new way.
There's talk of an ensemble cast mixing Bollywood and South stars (with rumors about Nayanthara joining in), and the team is eyeing an Eid release next year.
With Salman also gearing up for Maatrubhumi soon, expectations are high for another pan-India blockbuster.