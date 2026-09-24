Khan, 'Gadar' and 'Welcome' actor, dies at 75 after cancer
Entertainment
Bollywood has lost a familiar face: Mushtaq Khan, known for memorable roles in films like Welcome and Gadar, passed away at 75.
His son, Mohsin, shared that Khan was healthy until just two weeks ago, when he was hospitalized with stomach pain and was soon diagnosed with cancer.
Khan acted in over 500 films
Khan's health declined quickly after the diagnosis, even though he'd been working on a film right before falling ill.
With over 500 movies across five decades, including films like Aashiqui and Sadak, he leaves behind a huge legacy in Bollywood.
He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter; his funeral will be held on Friday.