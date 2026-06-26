Khan joins 'Alliance' as wildcard in reality TV debut
Entertainment
Bollywood's Sohail Khan is stepping into Prime Video's reality show Alliance as one of the first wildcard entries.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show puts 16 celebrities in pairs through relationship challenges and eliminations, and this is actually Khan's debut as a contestant on reality TV, even though he's judged shows before.
Sajdeh rumored in 'Alliance' house
Khan's entry airs next week, adding a new twist to a lineup that already includes duos like Daisy Shah-Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni.
There's extra buzz because rumors say his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh might also be in the house, making viewers curious about what'll happen in those constantly filmed "safe room" moments.
Produced by Banijay Asia, Alliance has captivated audiences since its launch.