Khan joins 'Alliance' as wildcard in reality TV debut

Sajdeh rumored in 'Alliance' house

Khan's entry airs next week, adding a new twist to a lineup that already includes duos like Daisy Shah-Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni.

There's extra buzz because rumors say his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh might also be in the house, making viewers curious about what'll happen in those constantly filmed "safe room" moments.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Alliance has captivated audiences since its launch.