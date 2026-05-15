Khan rethinks film hours after becoming dad later in life Entertainment May 15, 2026

Saif Ali Khan is rethinking his work habits after becoming a dad later in life.

In a chat with India Today, he admitted that the film industry's long hours aren't for him anymore, saying, "That nine-to-nine shift really bothers me because you don't start at nine and you don't finish at nine. The last shot goes up at 9:30, you're home by 11, and I don't think that's a life."

Now, he's making it a priority to spend more time at home with his kids, even if it means pushing back against hectic schedules.