Khan rethinks film hours after becoming dad later in life
Saif Ali Khan is rethinking his work habits after becoming a dad later in life.
In a chat with India Today, he admitted that the film industry's long hours aren't for him anymore, saying, "That nine-to-nine shift really bothers me because you don't start at nine and you don't finish at nine. The last shot goes up at 9:30, you're home by 11, and I don't think that's a life."
Now, he's making it a priority to spend more time at home with his kids, even if it means pushing back against hectic schedules.
Khan links family to 'Kartavya' theme
Saif compared family to a "base camp" you need to keep strong no matter how tough things get at work.
He also teased his upcoming Netflix crime thriller Kartavya (dropping May 15), which dives into the tricky balance between duty and family, a theme he clearly relates to right now.