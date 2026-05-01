Khan returns as conflicted cop, 'Kartavya' hits Netflix May 15

'Kartavya' explores justice with Dugal, Mishra

Kartavya dives into questions of justice and duty as Saif's character wrestles with what's right versus what feels right.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, and more. If you're a Saif fan, keep an eye out.

He'll also star in Priyadarshan's action-packed Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar.