Khan returns as conflicted cop, 'Kartavya' hits Netflix May 15
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is back as a conflicted cop in Kartavya, landing on Netflix May 15.
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the film promises plenty of tough choices and moral gray zones.
SRK revealed the date with a striking poster showing Saif in full intense mode.
'Kartavya' explores justice with Dugal, Mishra
Kartavya dives into questions of justice and duty as Saif's character wrestles with what's right versus what feels right.
The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, and more. If you're a Saif fan, keep an eye out.
He'll also star in Priyadarshan's action-packed Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar.