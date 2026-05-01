Khan teams with Raj and DK for 1st superhero film
Entertainment
Salman Khan is gearing up for his first-ever superhero movie, teaming up with Raj and DK (the brains behind The Family Man).
The film kicks off shooting in October 2026, with Atul Agnihotri producing and a clear aim to reach audiences beyond India.
Khan juggling projects as preproduction progresses
Preproduction is in full swing, focusing on big visuals and technical details. Talks are on with Mythri Movie Makers to join as studio partners.
Casting for the female lead is still underway. Meanwhile, Salman's schedule is packed.
He's also working on an action film with Nayanthara (releasing Eid 2027) and will appear in the war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the Galwan Valley clash.