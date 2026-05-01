Khan teams with Raj and DK for 1st superhero film

Khan juggling projects as preproduction progresses

Preproduction is in full swing, focusing on big visuals and technical details. Talks are on with Mythri Movie Makers to join as studio partners.

Casting for the female lead is still underway. Meanwhile, Salman's schedule is packed.

He's also working on an action film with Nayanthara (releasing Eid 2027) and will appear in the war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the Galwan Valley clash.