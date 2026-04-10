Khan to reunite with Yadav in upcoming Paidipally film

Yadav cast on merit, Khan backed

Yadav reportedly landed the role thanks to his acting chops, not as a favor from Salman.

The duo has worked together before in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner, making this their third project together.

Earlier this year, when Yadav faced legal troubles over a debt case, Salman publicly supported him and praised his contributions to Bollywood, a gesture that clearly comes from mutual respect.