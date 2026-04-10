Khan to reunite with Yadav in upcoming Paidipally film
Entertainment
Salman Khan is set to reunite with Rajpal Yadav for a new film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, also featuring Nayanthara and expected to feature Anil Kapoor.
Salman is expected to begin work on April 18, with Yadav playing Khan's right-hand man, so expect some fun chemistry on screen.
Yadav cast on merit, Khan backed
Yadav reportedly landed the role thanks to his acting chops, not as a favor from Salman.
The duo has worked together before in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner, making this their third project together.
Earlier this year, when Yadav faced legal troubles over a debt case, Salman publicly supported him and praised his contributions to Bollywood, a gesture that clearly comes from mutual respect.