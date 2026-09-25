Khan 'Welcome' actor dies at 62 after long cancer battle
Entertainment
Mushtaq Khan, the beloved actor known for his quirky roles in movies like Welcome and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, died at 62 after a long battle with cancer.
He died on Thursday, leaving Bollywood fans and colleagues remembering his unique spark on screen.
Khan's 'Welcome' Ballu role still beloved
Khan's character Ballu from Welcome is still a fan favorite, especially those hilarious lines about his prosthetic leg and hockey days.
Beyond acting, he was admired for staying humble despite his fame; he had claimed that he was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff for Welcome.
Directors like Anees Bazmee called him "a truly remarkable artist," reflecting just how much he will be missed in the industry.