Khan's 'King' filmmakers tighten security after fan-made AI video leak

Ghodbunder Road 'King' shoot restricted

Filming near Mumbai's busy Ghodbunder Road is now under stricter control, with access to important scenes restricted to avoid more leaks, especially after earlier photos of the climax and a Cape Town song with Deepika Padukone also surfaced online.

Director Siddharth Anand has asked fans not to share leaked content, saying it helps keep the movie experience special for everyone.

Production wraps by July, with visual effects still in progress.