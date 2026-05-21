Khan's 'King' filmmakers tighten security after fan-made AI video leak
Entertainment
The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's film King are stepping up security after a fan-made, AI-generated video that went viral online, showing off climax visuals and behind-the-scenes moments.
The 15-minute clip was quickly flagged by fans and the team, leading to its removal from several platforms.
Ghodbunder Road 'King' shoot restricted
Filming near Mumbai's busy Ghodbunder Road is now under stricter control, with access to important scenes restricted to avoid more leaks, especially after earlier photos of the climax and a Cape Town song with Deepika Padukone also surfaced online.
Director Siddharth Anand has asked fans not to share leaked content, saying it helps keep the movie experience special for everyone.
Production wraps by July, with visual effects still in progress.