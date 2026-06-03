Khan's 'Lagaan' returns to cinemas for 25th anniversary showings

'Lagaan' Oscar nominated and poster challenge

Lagaan isn't just any movie: it won eight National Film Awards and was only the third Indian film ever nominated for an Oscar.

Its re-release lines up with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's 25th anniversary too.

Plus, fans can join the #LagaanPosterChallenge for a shot at watching Lagaan with its cast and crew: pretty cool way to celebrate a Bollywood legend!