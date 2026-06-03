Khan's 'Lagaan' returns to cinemas for 25th anniversary showings
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's classic Lagaan is hitting the big screen again for its 25th anniversary, with special showings on June 12, June 13, and June 14.
The film's new trailer brings back all the drama of villagers taking on British rulers in a cricket match, set to AR Rahman's unforgettable music.
'Lagaan' Oscar nominated and poster challenge
Lagaan isn't just any movie: it won eight National Film Awards and was only the third Indian film ever nominated for an Oscar.
Its re-release lines up with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's 25th anniversary too.
Plus, fans can join the #LagaanPosterChallenge for a shot at watching Lagaan with its cast and crew: pretty cool way to celebrate a Bollywood legend!