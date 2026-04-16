Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral to join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'?
What's the story
The popular adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is gearing up for its 15th season. The makers are reportedly in the process of finalizing a diverse lineup of celebrities for the upcoming installment. Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt and comedian Harsh Gujral have already been finalized as participants, according to India Today. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and Laughter Chefs contestant Samarth Jurel are also in talks to join the show.
Contestant selection
Makers aiming for a fun mix of participants
A source close to the show revealed that the makers are looking for a mix of contestants from different fields. "They want the season to be really fun and are approaching popular celebs who also have a connect with the youth," the source added. The final list of confirmed participants will be announced soon, with discussions about remuneration reportedly underway for some of them.
Potential participants
These TV actors also in talks for the show
Apart from Khanna and Jurel, several other popular TV actors are also rumored to be in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. These include Pranali Rathod, Falaq Naaz, Abhishek Bajaj, and Isha Malviya. While the shooting is expected to begin at the end of next month, the show will reportedly go live only by mid-June or July.
Show return
Rohit Shetty had announced new season last year
Filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty had first confirmed the new season in November last year on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. He had assured fans that the stunt-based reality show would be back after a year's hiatus. "The audience was upset that we couldn't bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning," Shetty said, while addressing the audience's disappointment. The show will be available on Colors TV and JioHotstar.