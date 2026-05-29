'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Rubina says motherhood gave her 'fearlessness'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik , who will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi , has said that motherhood has given her "fearlessness." The actor, who is a mother to twin daughters, said that becoming a parent hasn't hindered her career ambitions. She told PTI, "It is expected of us to wear saris, sing songs...and play the damsel in distress." "But when we get on to shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, we not only surprise others but also ourselves."

Fearlessness 'The moment a woman becomes a mother...' Dilaik said, "If you ask me what has changed after becoming a mother, I would say fearlessness." "The moment a woman becomes a mother, she embodies a divine power." She added, "That fearlessness reflects in the questions you ask, the way you interact, and your approach toward life and career."

Show participation 'I don't think you can ever fully conquer...' Dilaik, who has previously participated in the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, said that her past experience doesn't give her an advantage. She said, "The show is about conquering fears. But I don't think you can ever fully conquer them because the scale of the stunts is so high that it always takes you by surprise."

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Amplified fears 'My fears have amplified...' Dilaik also shared that becoming a mother has, in some ways, intensified her fears. "I've become a mother, and my fears have amplified for the sake of my daughters." "How that fear works for or against me is something we'll discover through the show," she said. She added that it took her three months to agree to join Khatron Ke Khiladi, as the production team had to make arrangements keeping her responsibilities as a new mother in mind.

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Work-life balance Dilaik on balancing work and motherhood Dilaik also emphasized the importance of support from society and workplaces in helping women balance motherhood and their careers. She said, "After becoming a mother, your life is divided between pursuing your dreams and building a future for your children." "If you choose to work certain hours, that should be accepted." "Women should not have to seek permission for that, we should be able to ask for that space authoritatively."