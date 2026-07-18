Khazana Ghazal Festival marks 25 years honoring Bhosle and artists

The Khazana Ghazal Festival is turning 25 this month, and it's bringing together icons like Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Javed Ali for two days of live performances.

This milestone edition will also pay tribute to Asha Bhosle and honor the artists who've shaped the festival over the years.