Khazana Ghazal Festival marks 25 years honoring Bhosle and artists
Entertainment
The Khazana Ghazal Festival is turning 25 this month, and it's bringing together icons like Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Javed Ali for two days of live performances.
This milestone edition will also pay tribute to Asha Bhosle and honor the artists who've shaped the festival over the years.
Khazana Festival aids cancer and thalassemia
Khazana isn't just about great tunes: it's also about making a difference. The festival raises funds for cancer patients and children with thalassemia.
As founder member Jalota put it, what started as a dream has become "What began as a heartfelt dream has grown into one of India's most cherished ghazal festivals," touching lives through music and compassion.